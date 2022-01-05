Oklahoma City residents asked to take natural disaster survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents are encouraged to take a short survey that can help the city obtain federal grants for projects.

Residents are asked to rank the top three natural disasters that have affected their daily activities and damaged their property.

“Community input is important,” said Emergency Manager Frank Barnes. “If residents can take the time to answer two questions, then we can focus our limited resources on the greatest risk areas and identify long-term strategies for risk reduction.”

The survey is open until Jan. 21.

Hazard mitigation funding has been used for the safe room rebate program, and the purchase of emergency generators at the Draper Water Treatment Plant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

