OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.

EMSAcare covers the out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance rides anywhere in the EMSA service area. It applies to all permanent members of the household, regardless of their age or if they have medical insurance.

Even with good insurance coverage, a typical emergency ambulance ride can cost a patient $800. It can cost more than $1,300 without insurance. EMSAcare covers everything a patient would owe, including copays and deductibles.

By opting in to EMSAcare, residents will see a $3.65 monthly charge added to their Oklahoma City utility bill.

You can opt-in to the program between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

Residents living in multi-family housing units who do not have an OKC utility account can check with their landlord to determine if they are enrolled in the program. If not, you can enroll directly with EMSA for an annual fee by calling (405) 396-2888.

People who live in retirement, assisted living and similar facilities are not eligible for the program, but can also enroll in EMSAcare directly through EMSA by calling (405) 396-2888.

Oklahoma City residents who are not EMSAcare members can enroll by calling (405) 297-2833.

For more information, visit the city’s website.