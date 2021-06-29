Oklahoma City residents experience bulky waste pick-up delays, crews working long hours to catch up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City crews are still working to pick up large amounts of bulky waste caused by extreme cold and the ice storm.

City officials issued a news release stating that utility crews are working longer hours and weekends to catch up with bulky waste collection, which has increased from community members disposing of trees, shrubs and other plants that didn’t recover from winter weather.

“We apologize for the delayed collection,” said Utilities Director Chris Browning. “We’ll continue to work diligently to get back on schedule.”

Community members are advised to leave their bulky waste on the curb to be picked up even if crews miss the normal three day pick-up window.

“Crews will pick it up as they make up time,” the news release states. “The City will not issue citations or fines for bulky waste on the curb while the delays are ongoing.”

Individuals whose bulky waste was not picked up but their neighbors’ waste was picked up are advised to report the miss at okcutilities.com, by calling (405) 297-2833 or sending an email to water@okc.gov.

Bulky waste piles should be kept clear of obstructions such as mailboxes, trees or vehicles.

“Don’t cover your water meter. Bagged waste won’t be picked up, and needs to be placed inside your trash cart,” the news releases states.

The first four cubic yards of bulky waster, which amounts to the size of two refrigerators, are part of the monthly service fee, but community members who set out more than four cubic yards will be charged for excess bulky fee on their next utility bill.

Check your utility bill, or visit okcutilities.com or okc.gov/mytrashday for your trash, recycling or bulky waste collection date.