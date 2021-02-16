Oklahoma City residents experiencing low or no water pressure; city asks residents to not use dishwashers, washing machines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma City residents are reporting to KFOR that they have either little or no water pressure. City officials are aware of the issue and are calling upon community members to not use appliances that rely on large amounts of water.

“We are aware of low to no water pressure across our system. The power outages and extreme temperatures in Oklahoma City are causing water service interruption and low water pressure for customers,” city officials said at the start of a tweet thread on Twitter.

City officials said crews are working to resolve those issues.

Residents are asked to conserve water since water treatment plants are running at “typical summer demand levels,” officials said on Twitter.

Not using appliances that require high amounts of water is crucial in the water conservation effort, officials said.

“To help alleviate pressure on our water system and help improve pressures overall during this extreme cold please do not use high-water demand appliances such as washing machines or dishwashers,” officials said on Twitter.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department recommends the following steps to protect pipes and determine if a water outage is because of frozen residential pipes.

Leave your cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate.

Do not try to use open flames or boiling water to thaw pipes.

Know where your water shutoff is in case of an emergency.

“Please be patient as employees work to restore normal water pressures. You can follow us on Twitter for updates as they become available,” city officials said.