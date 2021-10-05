Oklahoma City residents react to Paycom Center’s new green lights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Downtown Oklahoma City has a new look, after the Paycom Center made it’s debut with new sign and green lights that light up the downtown streets.

“I like pretty colors. I like pretty lights, I’m supportive of it. It looks nice,” said Shelby Church, who was visiting the city with friends.

“I want a city that lights up pretty well too with the nice night lights,” said Joshua Izu, a resident.

Oklahoma City residents reacted to the debut of the Thunder’s new home, the Paycom Center, and it’s painting the town green.

“I think it looks really cool, because I already love being here at the Myriad Gardens, when it’s all lit up, and the green makes it really bright and really cool. I think it’s really pretty,” said Arianah DeJesus.

Monday night, fans were able to see the changes inside the Paycom Center for the first time since March of 2020, when the formerly named Chesapeake Energy Arena became ground zero for COVID-19 in the NBA, setting into motion a chain of events that would change the world.

Paycom Center

Now, October 2021, OKC is turning the page on a new chapter for downtown, featuring a green light show that can be seen from blocks away.

“To be able to see the lights and the Scissor Tail [park] and all of it lit up together, just looks like amazing,” said Eli George.

“We have a lot more fields and open areas then most of the other states do, and I feel like it’s a really nice compliment to our state’s pride,” said Morgan Ables.

Everyone News 4 spoke with on Tuesday night said they love seeing OKC develop, but some say they’ll still always have a soft spot for the “Peake” and that signature blue.

“I mean the green is nice, but I kind of liked the blue just because it was like, the symbol for our team,” said Jacque Izu. “I wish they would’ve kept that color.”

Others called it a smart move on Paycom’s part.

“I’m right behind Paycom and I see they’re taking over Oklahoma City,” said Joshua Izu. “I see green on the turnpike and I’m seeing green downtown and I think that’s a good thing.”

“Everything is like lining up, it’s like all being built. It’s like really, really cool,” said DeJesus.

Paycom officials said the new transformation makes the arena one of the best and brightest in the NBA.