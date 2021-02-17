Oklahoma City residents seek answers after Thunder game played despite ongoing energy issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Outrage over power outages has some Oklahoma City residents asking why the Thunder was allowed to play their NBA basketball game last night at the Chesapeake Arena.

No doubt many Oklahomans were on the couch last night watching the Thunder game but they were also bundled up with blankets trying to conserve energy. The power needed to put on the game has some Oklahomans asking why the game was played at all.

KFOR has received multiple viewer emails and messages asking why was the game played when power was in short supply with rolling blackouts and the power grid on emergency alert.

“For them to go ahead and play a game last night was a slap in the face to everybody here in Oklahoma,” said Ann Bailey of Yukon.

City officials say the call was out of their hands.

“Yes we own the building, but once you sign a lease with somebody, you have to keep your word,” said OKC Mayor David Holt.

Holt saying that the City has a binding contract with the Thunder to allow them to play their games. He says the decision to postpone hockey and NBA games in Dallas came from an order by the Texas governor.

“We are not under any type of local emergency that legally gives us any additional authority than we currently have,” said Holt.

We then asked the Governor’s office about the decision to play and if they considered issuing an order, they replied…

“The decision to play was made by the NBA in consultation with local officials.”

So we went back to the Thunder and they are standing by their statement made on Tuesday,

“Decisions on whether to postpone games are made by the NBA, in consultation with local officials.”

So we reached out to the league offices multiple times, but never heard back from the NBA.

The Thunder also says they did all they could to conserve energy before, during, and after the game like not using electric signs and video boards and only using lights inside or outside essential for the game.

“Basically, we shut off virtually everything that didn’t impact the actual game itself,” said Thunder officials.

But that’s not enough for some Oklahomans, who recall that many NBA games have already been missed this year thanks to COVID-19.

“It could have been stopped. They can blame it on the NBA all they want but ultimately they could have stepped up and said you know out of concern for the citizens of Oklahoma we’ve chosen not to play tonight,” said Bailey.

The team points out the next Thunder home game is slated for Monday when temperatures are slated to be back in the 50s.