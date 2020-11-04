Oklahoma City residents to receive free landfill days for storm debris

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Mother Nature caused massive damage across Oklahoma as part of an early ice storm, Oklahomans were left with quite a bit of storm debris.

Now, Oklahoma City residents will be able to dispose of some of that debris during a free landfill day.

Officials say the Utilities Department is offering free landfill service to customers who receive an Oklahoma City utility bill for trash service.

The program is limited to tree and limb debris only. Officials say no bagged waste or other materials will be accepted.

Customers must present a current City of Oklahoma City utility bill and a government-issued ID with a matching address to drop off debris.

Customers may drop off debris using a passenger vehicle or truck up to a 1-ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long, and they may return more than once.

Participating landfills will be open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Nov. 7 to Jan. 2, 2021.

Landfill locations:

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Rd. (N.E. 36, east of Sooner Road, south side of street)

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant

Oklahoma City Waste Disposal, Inc. Landfill – 7600 SW 15

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Boulevard, Spencer, OK

