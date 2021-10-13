Oklahoma City residents wake up to tornado warning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following an evening of severe storms across the state, thousands of residents in the metro received an alarming wake up call on Wednesday morning.

As a line of storms moved through the metro around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, there was a brief spin up near Mustang.

That triggered a tornado warning for residents in Oklahoma City.

So far, stormtrackers have seen some tree and power line damage in the metro caused by the storms. At the same time, there is localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Damage near NW 36th & Classen

The storms marched through the metro and caused a couple of areas of rotation, which sparked possible tornadoes into Lincoln County.

After the line of stormed moved through, residents who were behind the leading edge of the storm received heavy rain and lightning.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, OG&E reported that there were approximately 1,900 customers without power.