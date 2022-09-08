OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication.

Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022.

Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful of restaurants that made the list in the Midwest, and it is the only one from Oklahoma.

Chef Jeff Chanchaleune creates mouthwatering dishes that he grew up eating.

“Be sure to order plenty of sticky rice and jaew, and take the menu’s advice to eat with your hands. Dipping and scooping your way across a table covered with saucy plates is by far the best way to experience the gutsiness and delicacy of Chanchaleune’s vision,” the site states.

Mar Der Lao Kitchen posted the following statement on its Facebook page after the list was released:

“We made Bon Appetit’s list of 50 Best New Restaurants in America! Our team’s hard work is paying off! So honored and stoked to be listed with all these great chefs and restaurants. Thanks for including us @bonappetitmag! This is surreal. It was an incredible birthday surprise that literally brought tears to my eyes. I was stunned to hear the news but also relieved to know that what we’re doing at Ma Der is making an impact on people and bringing a little light to Lao food. We set out to honor our roots by sharing Lao culture and history through food. The majority of my career I didn’t really cook Lao food, but I was always inspired by its flavors. Lao food has been the sleeper Asian cuisine and earning this recognition validates its place among the conventional cuisines. I’m proud to have taken the leap with Ma Der and to be doing my part in moving Lao food forward. We couldn’t have achieved this without our passionate team that show up and work hard every single day. Many thanks to you all and to our fans! This is for you, OKC. Much love!” Ma Der Lao Kitchen Facebook page

Ma Der Lao Kitchen is located at 1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City.