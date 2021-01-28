Oklahoma City schools adjusting Curbside Meal Service locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma City students head back to class next month, officials say there will be changes coming to the district’s Curbside Meal Service.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District say they will reduce the number of school sites where Curbside Meal Service will be available for pickup on Tuesday through Friday.

Families will still be able to pick up meals at all school sites on Mondays when all OKCPS students learn from home.

Curbside Meal Service will be available at the following school sites Tuesday through Friday, effective Feb. 2.

Curbside Meal Service includes breakfast, lunch, snack and supper for children under the age of 18 and at no cost to our families.

Officials say they are still in need of volunteers to help hand out curbside meals Monday through Friday.