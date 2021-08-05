Oklahoma City security guard hospitalized after suspect runs him over with stolen pick-up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a chaotic night at the Insurance Auto Auction facility near Wilshire and the I-35 service road.

Police lights filled the lot around 2 a.m.

A security guard was keeping watch in a gold Toyota Corolla when he noticed something unusual happening near a gate.

“The security guard was in his vehicle when he saw that somebody had gotten inside and was stealing a vehicle,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD.

Police say a thief stole a white Chevy Silverado from inside the fencing and jumped in the driver’s seat.

The guard, who police identified as Douglas Ward, got out of his car to try and stop the driver… but the suspect kept driving.

“He stepped outside to try to wave them over and they simply ran over him, struck the vehicle that he was in also,” said Msgt. Knight.

The driver hit Ward and then slammed into Ward’s Corolla.

“Just sheering the door completely off,” said Msgt. Knight.

Police reports indicate EMSA rushed to the scene, and before loading him into the ambulance, medics found Ward with “large abrasions” on his right side.

The suspect, or suspects, drove the truck just feet away, got out, and ran off.

Ward is expected to be okay.

Police did not get a good description of the person or people responsible, and at last check they were still on the run.