Oklahoma City senior citizens receive $25,000 worth of fans, $161,000 worth of PPE from OG&E

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E is keeping Oklahoma City seniors cool and protected through their Silver Energy program.

The company distributed $25,000 worth of free electric fans, donated $161,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE), established Cool Zones and provided meals for local senior citizens.

It’s all part of OG&E’s 15th annual Silver Energy fan donation program.

The company has so far provided over 15,000 fans with a combined value of nearly $250,000.

The purpose of the program is to save seniors money on their energy bills and to increase their comfort, safety and security.

“Our longstanding partnership with senior-focused agencies in our service communities connects those in need with resources that can help keep them be safe and comfortable during hot summer months,” said OG&E Manager of Brand, Engagement and Partnerships Kirby Nickolas.

Fans courtesy of OG&E’s Silver Energy program.

Seniors can further save on summer energy bills by enrolling in SmartHours.

“From June to September, seniors 65 and older in Oklahoma who are signed up for SmartHours qualify for a monthly discount,” Nickolas said. “In addition to summertime savings, SmartHours customers qualify for nearly half-price electricity for 19 hours each weekday and all day on weekends and holidays. We know these innovative programs make a big difference for our customers.”

OG&E also partners with 300 libraries, shopping centers, senior centers, churches and other locations to serve as Cool Zones to seniors and other heat-weary residents during hot summer days.

Go to oge.com/coolzones for a list of Cool Zones.

OG&E employees provided food to seniors by delivering nearly 1,500 meals to senior center residents and homebound seniors through Meals on Wheels.

The energy company also gave $161,000 in PPE to more than 12,000 senior citizens at local centers in 45 communities during the past month. Donated resources include KN95 masks, thermometers, disinfectant bottles, toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.

“This is a snapshot of services and benefits for our senior customers,” Nickolas said. “Whether it’s through PPE donations, programs like SmartHours and Silver Energy®, or volunteer projects such home weatherization and improvements, we are committed to providing resources that help our senior customers live comfortably and thrive,” Nickolas said.