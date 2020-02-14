Oklahoma City sergeant, K9 recognized for outstanding efforts in seizing narcotics

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police sergeant and his K9 partner were recognized for their hard work in seizing narcotics in central Oklahoma.

Sgt. Ryan Keever and K9 Ronin were selected as the Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers Region 1 K9 Team of the Year.

Keever and Ronin are assigned to the Central Oklahoma Metro Interdiction Team (C.O.M.I.T.), under the direction of the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

C.O.M.I.T. “is designed in concept and strategy to detect and apprehend in-transit criminals through traffic enforcement,” police say.

From April 2018 to April 2019, Keever and Ronin have assisted in seizing the following:

2,307 pounds of marijuana

10 pounds of cocaine

2.5 pounds of heroin

18 pounds of methamphetamine

10 pounds of fentanyl

442 vials of THC

$515,846 in bulk currency