OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC’s services schedule may look a little different to accommodate the Memorial Day holiday.
According to the City, the schedule for Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) is as follows:
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day will be Wednesday, May 31. Bulky waste pickup will not be affected.
- EMBARK buses will be on its weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on its regular schedule. Free fares for both. Reduced customer service hours (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.).
- Closed:
- City offices
- Household Hazardous Waste Center
- Animal Welfare
- Municipal Court pay window. Pay online at okc.gov. For details about posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts.
- OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms and senior centers.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.
For more information, visit okc.gov.