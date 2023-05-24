OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC’s services schedule may look a little different to accommodate the Memorial Day holiday.

According to the City, the schedule for Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) is as follows:

No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day will be Wednesday, May 31. Bulky waste pickup will not be affected.

EMBARK buses will be on its weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on its regular schedule. Free fares for both. Reduced customer service hours (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

Closed: City offices Household Hazardous Waste Center Animal Welfare Municipal Court pay window. Pay online at okc.gov. For details about posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts. OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms and senior centers. Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.



For more information, visit okc.gov.