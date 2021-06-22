Oklahoma City shooting victim continues to recover at home after teens allegedly attack her for denying them a ride

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –  A 21-year-old shooting victim is recovering at home after Oklahoma City Police said a group of teenagers pepper sprayed and shot her in the chest.

“When I close my eyes, it plays over and over again,” Octavia Boykins said. “Because I was alone and I really thought I was going to die.”

On June 14th, Boykins said she was driving to check her mailbox, when a group of teens stopped her to ask for a ride. After telling them ‘no’, she said one teen pepper sprayed her, while the other fired a gun.

After writhing in the hospital for days, Boykins said she is back at home. She is recovering from a broken sternum, bruised lungs, broken shoulder, and three broken ribs.

Photo goes with story
Octavia Boykins

The day after the shooting, Oklahoma City Police said a teen girl had been arrested and was in custody at the Berry House.

Since then, police said two more juveniles had been arrested.

Boykins said detectives told her before the confrontation, the teens had stolen another car but it broke down.

She said she is unable to work while she heals and has a GoFundMe to help pay for her bills.

