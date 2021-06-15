Oklahoma City shooting victim still in hospital in pain, hopes teen shooters learn from their mistake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 21-year-old shooting victim is still writhing in pain from her hospital bed while speaking out about an attack happening just a few yards away from her Northwest Oklahoma City apartment.

“My body aches,” said Octavia Boykins. “I can’t even cry without my body aching. I can’t even cry without my eyes burning.”

With every move from her hospital bed, Boykins is reminded of the nightmare happening just 24-hours earlier at the Candlewood Apartments near Northwest Expressway and Rockwell.

“When I close my eyes, it plays over and over again,” she said. “Because I was alone and I really thought I was going to die.”

Octavia Boykins

Boykins is now recovering from a bruised lung, broken back bone, and three broken ribs.

The 21-year-old said she was driving to check her mailbox, when a group of teens stopped her to ask for a ride. After telling them ‘no’, she said one teen pepper sprayed her, while the other fired a gun.

Two of the three bullets hit her car. The third, fired at almost point-blank range, hit the target.

“I was shot in the middle of my chest,” she said.

With the bullet lodged in her body, Boykins threw the car in drive and raced back to her apartment to get help.

“I called 9-1-1 and I had to put pressure on my wound until they got there.”

Just one day later, Boykins’s wounds are still causing her great pain. She had to take a break while talking with KFOR.

Her boyfriend, Carlton Pecot, has been helping her through her recovery while hoping the attackers are caught.

“We just want justice to be served. We want them to get off the street. We don’t want to see this happen again to anyone else,” said Pecot.

The scene of the shooting.

Through the pain, Boykins’ love continues to overflow and hopes her attackers will learn.

“I love everybody. I even love those kids. I just hope they learn it’s not good to do things to people like that,” she said.

She also continues to thank everyone who helped her during the worst moments of her life, including the police, her boyfriend and the doctors keeping her alive.

“I felt like it was the wrong time, but god had my back,” she said. “God had my back 100 percent. All I have to do is praise him.”

Oklahoma City Police Department officials said one suspect, a teen girl, has been arrested. The other suspects are still on the run.