OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tax-free weekend is almost here and stores across Oklahoma are getting ready for the shoppers.

KFOR is looking out for your wallet and gathering what you need to know to get the most out of the weekend event.

As Oklahomans get ready to shop at their favorite stores, you can expect the state sales tax of 4.5%, as well as county and municipal taxes to be waived this weekend.

Academy Sports + Outdoors in Oklahoma City is preparing for a huge crowd.

“We have every employee scheduled for three days,” said Hunter Flanagan, operations manager at Academy Sports + Outdoor.

Clothing and footwear items priced under $100 will be included in the tax-free weekend, anything priced higher won’t be exempt to taxes.

“There will be some good sales going on in both of those departments,” said Flanagan.

It is also important to know the tax exemption will not be available for accessories and special clothing designed for “athletic activity or protective use.”

As school quickly approaches, Goodwill is adding more items to the floor this weekend for back-to-school needs.

You can expect to see clothes, shoes, backpacks and more on the shelves the first weekend of August.

But it’s good to note, back-to-school supplies will not be included in the tax-free weekend event.

That was disappointing to hear for one Oklahoma teacher KFOR spoke to.

“We need that, you know were just coming back to school and kids grow, and we need things to get us back to school so, I think that they should include those things,” said Susie Waddell, shopper.

According to a study by savings.com, this year parents expect to pay $592 for supplies, backpacks, and services like haircuts for the new school year; clothing is the costliest category at an average of $142 per child.

The sales tax holiday begins this Friday and ends Sunday.

If you would rather shop from the comfort of your own home, online purchases are included as well!

You can find more information on what you need to know about the event here.