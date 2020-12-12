Oklahoma City street crews prepared to salt and plow snow routes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City issued a news release Friday stating that crews are ready to clear snow routes if snow impacts driving conditions on Sunday and Monday.

“Thirty-two trucks will be loaded with salt and ready to work around the clock until road conditions improve,” the news release states.

Salting efforts will be limited to the city’s snow routes, which are shown at okc.gov/winter.

City officials advise residents to turn off sprinklers at their home or business whenever the temperature drops below freezing to prevent more ice from forming on sidewalks and streets.

The 4Warn Storm Team anticipates possible snowfall from a storm system late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected to be along and north of Interstate 40 with three to four inches of snow likely.

The Office of Emergency Management offers the following winter weather preparation tips:

Know the snow routes in your area. There are interactive maps on okc.gov and data.okc.gov.

Items for winter storms to add to your disaster kit include additional non-perishable food and water for one or two weeks, extra blankets, coats, gloves, winter hats, and water-resistant boots.

Keep your pets safe. Click here for tips from OKC Animal Welfare.

Keep your cellphone charged.

Open cabinet doors below sinks and let faucets drip if temperatures remain below freezing for a day or more. Call (405) 297-3334 if your pipes burst so City crews can shut off water to your home. Click here for more information about protecting your pipes in winter.

Turn off your automatic sprinkler systems.

Make sure elderly family members, friends and neighbors are prepared for the storm, and check on them during and after the storm.

Got to www.okc.gov/residents/prepare-okc/know-what-to-do/winter-weather for more winter safety tips.

Driving safety tips:

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

Don’t use your automatic speed control

House fires are common in the winter because of improper use of dangerous heating sources. The Oklahoma City Fire Department offers the following precautions for staying safe by preventing fires:

Make sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed in your home. Alarms should be installed outside each separate sleeping area. Test your smoke alarms monthly and install fresh batteries annually.

Give space heaters their space. Keep combustible material at least three feet away from the heater.

Keep all combustible materials off of floor furnaces.

Remove any combustibles from central heater closets.

Use a metal grate to hold logs inside fireplaces.

Use an approved metal or glass screen in front of fireplaces to prevent embers from flying out of the firebox.

Remember to open the damper before lighting the fireplace.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Go to www.okc.gov/departments/fire/fire-life-safety/safety-tip-sheets for more winter safety tips.