OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City street will soon close for repair work to be performed.

Kelley Avenue will close from Wilshire Boulevard to Musgrave Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 22.

“Crews will remove and install concrete drainage structures and relocate utility lines,” City of Oklahoma City officials said.

Local access will be maintained, but other drivers will need to use alternate routes. Detours will be indicated.

The closure will continue through fall 2022, subject to weather and other factors.