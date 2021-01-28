Oklahoma City students victorious in National Science Bowl Regional Competition, claim spot in National Finals in D.C.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City students took the top prize in their regional competition for the 2021 National Science Bowl, winning them a spot in the NSB National Finals this spring.

The Oklahoma School of Science and Math in Oklahoma City won the competition this past weekend and will advance to the National Finals, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Energy, which sponsors the National Science Bowl.

“The NSB brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math,” the news release states.

The competition that the Oklahoma City team won is part of a series of regional middle school and high school tournaments being held across the nation from January through March.

Preliminary rounds for all regional champions will be held in April to determine the top 32 teams who will participate in the Elimination Tournament of the National Finals, which will be held virtually on Saturday, May 8, 2021, for middle school teams and Saturday, May 22, 2021, for high school teams, according to the news release.

“All regional winning schools will receive $500 for their schools’ STEM activities. The top 32 teams will receive additional funds for their schools, depending on how far they advance through the tournament, with the top 2 teams receiving $5,000 for their schools,” the news release states.

The National Science Bowl is managed by the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, has had over 315,000 student participants during its 30-year history and is one of the nation’s most prominent science competitions.

“More than 14,700 students compete in the NSB each year,” the news release states.

Go to science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb for more information.