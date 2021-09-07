Oklahoma City suspect now in custody after allegedly opening fire on officer Labor Day morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a suspect is now in custody after he allegedly fired shots at an officer just before noon Monday.

On Monday, 29-year-old Aaron Sayre allegedly opened fire on an officer who attempted to pull him over for driving a stolen vehicle.

The officer fired back, but Sayre continued to run and was eventually picked up by another vehicle.

Today, Sayre was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and OKCPD’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT).

Authorities say the Nissan Cube that picked up Sayre after he ran off has also been recovered.

