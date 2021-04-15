Oklahoma City tag agents charging appointment fees for renewing driver’s licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tag agents told KFOR they’re charging appointment fees for people who want to renew their driver’s licenses because of all the hoops they have to jump through. One resident said he doesn’t think that’s fair.

“I’m stuck out here trying to renew my ID and being unsuccessful at every turn,” said Stephen Tyler, part owner of Tower Theatre.

Tyler said he’s been searching for a tag agency to renew his driver’s license.

“Pretty much everywhere I went was only take appointments in advanced or had altogether stopped doing ID renewals,” said the Managing Partner. “In some cases they were asking for reservation fees to even book appointments.”

The state said that’s perfectly legal.

He said some tag agencies were booking weeks in advance. One location didn’t have openings through November.

He said he also has had no luck with the online renewal option.

“I did that over a month ago. I submitted for my renewal online and I’m still waiting to hear about it. The case still says ‘open.'”

Tag Agencies told KFOR that the old driver’s license system isn’t really in demand now with the Real ID licenses being issued.

“None of them are doing the non-updated version,” one agent told KFOR over the phone, choosing to stay anonymous. “One is compliant. It’s called the REAL ID. The non-compliant is basically just a driver’s license, it just looks a little different.”

Tag agents said that fee makes up for fewer resources and the new system takes some time.

“Every tag agency is allowed one machine,” the agent said. “Every license takes about 30 to 40 minutes and there can be a lot of problems with it too. We have to troubleshoot it.”

Tyler said he doesn’t believe that’s fair.

“Imagine if you didn’t have reliable transportation, or you didn’t have reliable internet, or you couldn’t afford to take the day off to go try,” he said. “Like that may be a life-changing event. It could be pretty traumatic for someone.”

He said the minor issue is causing major problems while trying to get federal aid for their business because of the pandemic.

“We’re in the middle of applying for a lot of federal assistance and one of the forms they want are photo ids from the officers of the company,” said Tyler.

Tyler says he has not yet been able to renew his license.