OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City teacher’s love for dance has led to thousands of followers and time in the national spotlight.

Did you catch Ashley Wittrock on Tuesday night’s season premiere of “Dancing with Myself” on NBC?

Her journey to the big stage all started with social media.

Courtesy: NBC

Ashley Wittrock always has a little pep in her step.

“I am always dancing,” Wittrock said. “I mean, I’m walking through the store and I’m moving and grooving. When I’m teaching, I’m probably doing this while teaching.”

So as she was dancing down the hallways at her Putnam City school – it was only natural for her to show off her moves on TikTok.

“As a teacher, I always tried to keep up with the social media trends but for myself – I’ve always found it as a fun outlet for myself,” Wittrock said.

Last fall, her TikToks started going viral – catching the attention of NBC.

“I got an email from producers asking if I would be interested in applying for a dance show that’s going to be on NBC called ‘Dancing with Myself,'” Wittrock recalled. “My first thought was ‘Is this real life?'”

It was.

The teacher and cheer coach was being recruited for the TikTok-style dance competition led by Shakira.

Eventually – in February, she learned she was chosen to be on the show’s premiere.

“Of course I screamed,” she said.

Before she knew it, Wittrock was in Georgia for the taping, dancing with other social media stars.

“I felt free,” Wittrock said. “To know this is the place I’m supposed to be, this is what I’m supposed to be doing. I’m supposed to be spreading my joy and dancing. It was a ride. I just let the ride go and enjoyed every single second of it.”











Courtesy: Ashley Wittrock

Unfortunately, Wittrock didn’t make it past the first round – but she says she has no regrets.

“It was the most incredible experience of my life,” Wittrock said. “I met the most amazing people. It was a ride. I just let the ride go and enjoyed every single second of it.”

Wittrock says she’s going to keep TikTok’ing – and hope she inspires others along the way.

“No matter your age, no matter what you do, to keep going, to keep dreaming, to keep moving forward because the world is your oyster and you can do big things and you can do all things,” Wittrock said.

Wittrock is starting a new position as a director for Twist & Shout in Norman – where she’ll help lead future generations of cheerleaders and dancers.