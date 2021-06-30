Oklahoma City teen bowls to great success

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City girl is the best in her lane as she finds great success as a college bowler.

After winning a national championship and earning a scholarship, she’s hopeful others will find the sport that means so much to her family.

“I’ve been here for 11 years,” said Morgan Nunn, while bowling at Heritage Lanes in Oklahoma City, which is a big part of Morgan Nunn’s heritage.

Her grandfather bowled there. Her father worked there.

At the age of seven, these lanes are where her dad helped launch her career.

“He brought me out here and he would practice,” Nunn said. “He was my coach for the longest time.”

Now, it’s where she practices while home from Indiana Tech, where she chose to go as the top college prospect in 2020.

“I never knew that it would be taken this far, that I would actually be competing at a top level school on scholarship, in my major,” Nunn said. “It’s amazing.”

This past year, she helped lead the women’s bowling team at Indiana Tech to its first NAIA national championship.

“It’s great winning but it’s great winning when you love it,” Nunn said.

While home for the summer, Morgan is teaching lessons to bowlers of all ages.

The most important lesson she teaches is that the game is about more than strikes; it’s about the joy of the sport.

“The feeling of competing and knowing I’m just doing what I love,” she said.

Nunn’s parents started the Gene Nunn Memorial Foundation in her grandfather’s memory.

Through it, they help provide scholarships and other opportunities to young bowlers.