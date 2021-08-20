Oklahoma City Thunder announce 2021-22 schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2021-22 schedule is set and ready to roll come October.

The Thunder’s first strike will be in Utah against the Jazz on Oct. 20.

Their first home game at the newly-named Paycom Center will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to an announcement from Thunder personnel.

The Thunderous ones will rumble in the new year with a New Year’s Eve contest against the New York Knicks at the Paycom Center.

The schedule includes 20 home weekend dates comprised of eight Friday, two Saturday and 10 Sunday games.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The month-by-month schedule breakdown is as follows:

Six games in October (three home, three road)

Fourteen games in November (seven home, seven road)

Fifteen games in December (eight home, seven road)

Fourteen games in January (seven home, seven road)

Twelve games in February (five home, seven road)

Fifteen games in March (eight home, seven road)

Six games in April (three home, three road)

The team will have 14 back-to-back sets during the season, consisting of three home/home, five road/road, five home/road and one road/home back-to-backs.

Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast all 82 regular-season games with Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson.

“All games can be heard via the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City with Matt Pinto providing play-by-play. In addition, WKY (930 AM) in Oklahoma City will broadcast all 41 of the Thunder’s home games in Spanish with Eleno Ornelas,” Thunder officials said.

NBA TV will broadcast four Thunder games during the season.

Tickets for games scheduled at the Paycom Center from Oct. 4 through Dec. 31 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at okcthunder.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets for 2022 games will go on-sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Please call (405) 208-HOOP (4667) or visit okcthunder.com/tickets for more information on Thunder season tickets, partial plans or group tickets.

Fans can view and download the team’s entire 2021-22 schedule via the Thunder Mobile App.