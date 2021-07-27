Oklahoma City Thunder announces new name, partnership for arena

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The next time you head to an Oklahoma City Thunder game, the arena will have a new name.

In April, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that the team was in the process of working to secure a new naming rights partner for the arena.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation announced that part of its restructuring plan included terminating its arena naming rights agreement with the team.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Paycom announced an exclusive, 15-year naming rights partnership that will transform the arena to Paycom Center.

Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City

Officials say the name change will take effect immediately, with exterior signage to be completed in time for the start of the 2021-2022 Thunder season.

This season, the Thunder plans to reopen the center and bring fans back to enjoy the complete Thunder game experience.

“We are honored and excited to expand our partnership with Paycom to include a centerpiece, 15-year naming rights commitment for our arena. We are especially proud to enhance our alignment with this innovative and visionary Oklahoma company that is not only a top job creator, but a nationally recognized technology leader. The Thunder shares Paycom’s always-onward vision, grit and relentless pursuit of excellence, combined with a passion for impacting our community. Together, we are committed to working hand in hand to create the best for our fans and city. On behalf of our ownership group and the entire Thunder organization, we look forward to presenting our new arena partner, Paycom, to the NBA global audience. We are especially proud to be able to welcome back our fans to again enjoy the Thunder game experience inside the fresh and exciting Paycom Center.” Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Paycom is one of Oklahoma’s largest companies and is one of the country’s fastest-growing publicly traded companies.

“Oklahoma City is home to thousands of our employees, and I am happy that Paycom Center will be the home of the Thunder. We are committed to our community and remain focused on the future as we support the home team,” said Chad Richison, Paycom’s founder and CEO.

The naming rights agreement consists of several marquee Paycom Center signs including the building’s exterior and roof, game floor, scoreboard, and more.