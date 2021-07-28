Oklahoma City Thunder announces preseason schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the reigning NBA champs as they kick off their preseason schedule this year.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2021 preseason schedule.

Organizers say the Thunder will play four games, including three in the state of Oklahoma.

The Thunder’s preseason will tip off at Paycom Center on Oct. 4 against the Charlotte Hornets. After that, the team will hit the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 10.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 13 in Oklahoma City before a rematch in Tulsa on Oct. 14.

Tickets for the game in Tulsa will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 16 via the BOK Center website. On-sale dates for the games at Paycom Center will be announced at a later date.