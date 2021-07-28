Oklahoma City Thunder announces preseason schedule

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OKC Thunder logo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the reigning NBA champs as they kick off their preseason schedule this year.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2021 preseason schedule.

Organizers say the Thunder will play four games, including three in the state of Oklahoma.

The Thunder’s preseason will tip off at Paycom Center on Oct. 4 against the Charlotte Hornets. After that, the team will hit the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 10.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 13 in Oklahoma City before a rematch in Tulsa on Oct. 14.

Tickets for the game in Tulsa will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 16 via the BOK Center website. On-sale dates for the games at Paycom Center will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter