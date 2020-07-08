Oklahoma City Thunder creates program to help Black students in Tulsa with future career opportunities

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is taking part in a partnership that will help unlock new opportunities in sports, technology, and entertainment for Black students in the Tulsa area.

The Thunder has teamed up with CAA Sports, a division of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Arts Agency, to create the Thunder Fellows Program.

The Thunder Fellows Program is a nonprofit organization that will launch in 2021 with the goal of creating a clear path to future career opportunities in professional sports and other lucrative industries.

“May 31, 2021 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It is time for us to come to terms with the devastation of this atrocity,” said Sam Presti, Thunder Executive Vice President & General Manager. “Our hope is that the Thunder Fellows Program captures the spirit of the Greenwood District while helping to launch and create future opportunities for local area Black youth. Our goal is to effect long-term sustainable change in our entire state and provide future-proof skills that can be leveraged for economic empowerment and mobility. We are grateful for the partnership with CAA Sports, and thank the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and the George Kaiser Family Foundation for their guidance as we look forward to being a part of a change that is long overdue.”

Organizers say the program will be comprised of two groups of students: Fellows (Black students from regional colleges and universities) and Young Leaders (Black students from 8th through 12th grade in Tulsa area schools.)

The curriculum offered through the program will aim to increase the odds of high school and college completion through mentorship, skill development, and practical experience.

“Our organization is deeply committed to social justice and the actions that are necessary to create better opportunities for the Black community, now and in the future,” said Clayton I. Bennett, Thunder Chairman. “I am proud that the Thunder Fellows Program will both provide tangible learning for the future, and also serve as a symbol in the Historic Greenwood District. We will work tirelessly to make this a program that will create change for generations to come.”

The George Kaiser Family Foundation will provide additional guidance for the program, and there will be one Thunder Fellows Program board seat reserved each year for a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder roster.

