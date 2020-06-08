Oklahoma City Thunder employee becomes star of the show in ‘The Everyday Saint’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many popular festivals have been forced to cancel their events due to the coronavirus pandemic, one film festival says it is simply changing its plans.

DeadCenter Film Festival is moving its entire slate of films, discussions, panels, and film classes online.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder is sharing a story close to the organization that will debut during the festival.

In 1979, Marc St. Yves began as a ball boy for the Seattle Supersonics.

More than 40 years later, he is widely respected across the NBA and has become the vice president of Logistics and Engagement for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his career, St. Yves, whose nickname is Saint, has managed equipment, dealt with crises, and unforseen adventures.

“The most rewarding part of my career is the bonds I have built with so many people, with the knowledge that they respect what I do and the passion I have for the team,” St. Yves said. “When it comes to my job, my philosophy has always been to work hard and be loyal to the logo. But of course, I couldn’t have done any of it without the love and support of my family.”

Through it all, organizers say he has been viewed as the glue to the organization. In fact, Saint hasn’t missed a game for the past 30 years.

“The Everyday Saint” focuses on St. Yves’ dedication to his family despite the challenges of his job and the rigors of NBA travel.

“This is the story of a guy who through 40-plus years of dedication and hard work every day has become an integral part of the Thunder organization,” said Dan Mahoney, vice president of Broadcasting for the Thunder and co-executive producer of “The Everyday Saint.” “Saint is responsible for the big and small things that keep the team going. He’s been there for hundreds of players, thousands of games and millions of moments but never stops learning, growing, sacrificing and having fun. We thought it was an ideal story for OKCThunder Films to tell and we are honored to continue our partnership with deadCenter to bring it to the public.”

“The Everyday Saint” premieres online June 11 at the 20th annual deadCenter Film Festival.

The deadCenter Film Festival is being held June 11 through June 21.