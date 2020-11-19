Oklahoma City Thunder gives Holiday Assist by handing out Thanksgiving meal kits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder organization gave a big Holiday Assist on Wednesday when they handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving meal kits at the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County.

The Thunder were at the Boys and Girls Club, conducting a drive-thru meal pick-up.

Oklahoma City’s favorite basketball organization gave away 350 meal kits that will serve 800 total meals, according to a Thunder news release.

Each meal kid included an individually wrapped, pre-cooked Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, pie and more.

“The event marked the first of the Thunder’s 2020 Holiday Assist, which will serve the community through various appearances and events over the next several weeks,” the news release states.

Families who picked up meal kits during the socially distanced event were greeted by Rumble the Bison and Thunder Drummers.

Check out this gallery of photos from the event:

