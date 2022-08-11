OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is holding classes and auditions for the next group of Thunder Drummers.

Organizers say the drummers energize fans at the games and also serve as ambassadors at community events.

“Our Thunder Drummers are a lively group of talented musicians who bring excitement to every engagement,” said John Leach, director of Events and Entertainment. “No matter if the Drummers are at a home game or community event, our entertainment groups are integral part of an energetic experience for our fans.”

Prep classes take place at the Oklahoma Athletic Center, located at 3333 W. Hefner Rd. in Oklahoma City, on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Auditions will be held at Paycom Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and are should pre-register.

Register at the Oklahoma City Thunder’s website.