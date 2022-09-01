OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is getting fans ready for the upcoming season with a special event

The Oklahoma City Thunder is hosting Thunder Fan Fest on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Paycom Center.

“It’s time to get ready and get loud for the 2022-23 season,” said Michelle Matthews, Fan Development Manager. “We are excited to welcome fans to Paycom Center for the live Thunder experience and Fan Fest gives a glimpse of what’s in store.”

Organizers say the event will feature appearances by Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, O’City Dance Crew, Storm Chasers, and Thunder Drummers.

The event will lead to Rumble’s Glow Dance Party, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the entertainment, guests can take part in giveaways to win Thunder game tickets and concert tickets.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the first half of the 2022-2023 season before they go on sale to the public on Sept. 15.

Admission to Fan Fest is free. Walk-up admission is available, but fans can skip the line by claiming a digital ticket.