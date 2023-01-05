OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Thunder Girls and O’City Crew will help teach kids and young adults how to dance.

The team is hosting their annual Jr. Dance Clinic on March 4 and March 5.

Organizers say dancers between the ages of 5 and 17 get to meet the entertainers, learn a dance routine, and perform on the Thunder court during halftime of the March 5 game against the Utah Jazz.

Registration for the clinic includes a ticket to a Thunder game and a dance clinic t-shirt.

Registration is $89 and includes the option to purchase additional discounted game tickets.

Registration closes on Feb. 15 or once all spots are filled.

For more information, visit the Thunder’s website.