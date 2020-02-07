Oklahoma City Thunder hosting shoe sale, raffle to support families of deadly helicopter crash victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While cheering on the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans will have the chance to honor and support the families of seven people killed in a tragic helicopter crash.

Last month, the world was shocked when a helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others crashed into a hillside in California.

Officials identified the victims as:

Kobe Bryant

Gianna Bryant

John Altobelli

Keri Altobelli

Alyssa Altobelli

Sarah Chester

Payton Chester

Christina Mauser

Ara Zobayan.

Gianna and Kobe Bryant (left top), Payton and Sarah Chester (right top) Christina Mauser, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Ara Zabayan (left to right bottom) are seen in this collage of the Jan. 26, 2020 victims.

As the basketball community is still mourning the crash, the Oklahoma City Thunder is trying to help the families of the victims.

On Sunday, Home-Court Support and the families of the Oklahoma City Thunder players and staff will hold its annual shoe sale and raffle.

Both new and player-worn shoes will be available in a grab-bag sale.

For $100, fans can purchase shoes in a blind pull. Officials say 25 pairs will be autographed by Thunder players, while 75 other pairs will be new.

For $5, fans can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket inspired by each player’s favorite things. Each basket will also include two autographed items.

Proceeds from the sale and raffle will benefit the MambaOnThree Fund, which was set up by the Mamba Sports Foundation to honor and support the victims’ families.

The sale and raffle will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday when Chesapeake Energy Arena opens for the game. The raffle and sale will end at the conclusion of the game.