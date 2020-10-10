Oklahoma City Thunder & OG&E celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by joining OKC Latina school supply drive

Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E employees volunteered to help provide school supplies to Hispanic teachers in the metro.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by helping out OKC Latina’s school supply drive on Saturday.

Thunder organization members and OG&E employees volunteered by packaging school supplies for Hispanic teachers in Oklahoma City, according to a Thunder news release.

“Partnering with OG&E to support this school supply drive with OKC Latina is another way we can put a spotlight on the Hispanic community and support teachers during Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We hope these boxes make the transition back to in-person learning easier for both these wonderful educators as well as the students.”

Thunder and OG&E volunteers and members of OKC Latina set up an assembly line in South Oklahoma City to package supplies.

School supply boxes include markers, pencils, notebooks and folders, as well as hand sanitizer, masks, sanitizing wipes and tissues.

OKC Latina will deliver the boxes of supplies to Oklahoma City teachers who put out a request for school supplies from the community, according to the news release.

“Many of the teachers who will be receiving these boxes of supplies will soon be returning to their classrooms to teach students in person for the first time after nine weeks of distance learning,” the news release states.

OKC Latina is a grassroots community group that works to build up mujeres (women) in Oklahoma and “create a space where all identities can intersect to grow and succeed together,” the news release states.

