Oklahoma City Thunder paying tribute to Moore victims during annual running event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the community in Moore is still coming to terms with a horrific crash that claimed the lives of two high school students, an NBA team is doing its part to help those who are healing.

Earlier this month, a 57-year-old man drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

“She was someone who strived to be her best, but then she was someone who supported her teammates, and she was also engaged in her community,” Rob Morris, who produced an athlete of the week piece on Freeman for Moore Monthly, said.

Officials say Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, also died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Two of the other runners, Shiloh Hutchinson and Joseph White, have both been released from the hospital.

Kolby Crum, however, is still in critical condition.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that it is waiving registration fees for all high school students who want to participate in this year’s Thunder Run.

Officials say the team will do so as a tribute to Rachel Freeman, Yuridia Martinez, those injured, and everyone else impacted by the tragedy at Moore High School.

“We encourage all high school students wanting to honor the memory of Rachel and Yuridia to sign up for the Thunder Run. We stand firmly with the cross-country team, all of the students and the entire Moore community as it goes through the process of mourning and healing.” Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder

Rumble’s Family Fun Run will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. and is followed by the Thunder 5K at 9:30 a.m.

Both races will weave through downtown Oklahoma City before ending on the floor at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

For more information, visit the Thunder Run’s website.