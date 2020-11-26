Oklahoma City Thunder provides Thanksgiving meal kits for homeless families as part of Holiday Assist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder organization made a difference on Wednesday by putting together Thanksgiving meal kits provided to homeless families.

The Thunder packed the meal kits on Wednesday morning.

The kits were given to families of students at Positive Tomorrow, Oklahoma’s only elementary school and social services organization that specifically serves children and families experiencing homelessness, according to a Thunder news release.

It’s all part of the Thunder’s 2020 Holiday Assist campaign.

The meal kits were packed alongside holiday decorations and backpacks full of cold-weather gear for students.

Positive Tomorrow teachers received gift cards as gifts of gratitude for all they do in service to their students.

Photos of Wednesday’s Holiday Assist event can be seen in the below gallery.

