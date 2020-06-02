Oklahoma City Thunder release statement following George Floyd’s death, protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder has released a statement following the recent death of a man in Minneapolis.

George Floyd, a black man, died last week after a white Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Chauvin, one of four officers fired after Floyd’s death, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday.

Since then, protests have erupted across the United States, including in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City Thunder released a statement saying:

“The tragic reality of racial injustice in America needs to remain at the forefront of the national dialogue, with the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, along with countless other examples of inequality, hate and racism. The Thunder commends those who led by example during peaceful protests in Oklahoma City and Tulsa over the weekend, as they are using their voices to demand change that we all know is imperative. “While great sadness and anger resonates throughout the black community and our entire state and the rest of the nation, we join other leaders in accepting responsibility to continue efforts to expand dialogue and enact real change. We believe that change starts by leading through love, empathy, understanding and leaning on the relationships that we have in place to continue to create a positive impact.”