OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder fans are getting their first look at the new City Edition uniforms for the 2022-2023 season.

The team will debut the uniform at the first City Nights game on Friday, Nov. 11 against the Raptors.

“The City Edition uniform honors Oklahomans at their core,” said Brian Byrnes, the Thunder’s senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “Whether an Oklahoman by birth or choice, we are inspired to believe work conquers all. We are a people who are always pushing onward and striving for better. The colors and design of this uniform are a tribute to our foundation, the ground we all walk on and the qualities we all share, including selfless service to our community and fellow citizens.”

The jersey features Thunder lettering across the chest, symbolizing the unifying nature of the team.

Thunder 2022-23 City Edition Uniform. Image courtesy OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma Standard badge lays inside, over the heart and is also embroidered on the bottom right corner of the jersey.

The panel down the side of the jersey and shorts celebrate the common ground of Oklahoma’s soil that represents strength, perseverance, and resilience. There are seven blue strips that run along each side of the panel that represent all 77 counties.

The belt buckle also features an outline of the counties.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear the City Edition uniform at all City Nights games.

Fans can order jerseys online.