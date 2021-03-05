Oklahoma City Thunder takes the joy of reading on the road with new Rolling Thunder Book Bus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is championing the many benefits of reading by delivering books from its new Rolling Thunder Book Bus.

The Thunder unveiled the bus, presented by American Fidelity Assurance Company, on Friday morning.

The bus debuted in Stillwater. A ribbon-cutting was held, followed by stocking a Little Free Library where readers have access to free books.

Rolling Thunder then delivered books to Little Free Libraries in Coweta and Owasso.

The team provided books that celebrate prominent female figures in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The new Book Bus has an ADA-compliant ramp and features replica locker with a jersey, sneakers and a basketball, as well as a technology station, which can be used for video conferencing with Thunder players or virtual learning opportunities.

Check out the below gallery for photos of the new Rolling Thunder:

Photo provided by Oklahoma City Thunder.

