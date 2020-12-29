Oklahoma City Thunder teams up with OBI for annual holiday blood drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is asking Oklahomans to help them save lives this holiday season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will support the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s annual Holiday Blood Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Oklahoma Expo Hall at the State Fairgrounds.

Organizers say donors can give blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors will receive a free, limited-edition, long-sleeved Thunder t-shirt and a chance to win a team basketball.

“We are so grateful and proud to partner for the 13th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved more than 40,000 lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals during this season of giving.”

Organizers say blood donations are especially needed during the holidays, and convalescent plasma is needed by patients who are fighting COVID-19.

Donors will enjoy music, free food, a kids’ play area, special guests, and more.