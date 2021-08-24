Oklahoma City Thunder to hold auditions for Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers, Thunder Drummers & O’City Crew

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Is your body and soul rumbling with so much thunderous spirit that you feel you can be an asset to the Oklahoma City Thunder? Well, your opportunity to prove it is about to strike.

The Thunder are bringing back the live crowd experience for the 2021-22 season, and are getting ready by holding auditions for a number of entertainment roles within the organization.

The team will hold auditions this coming Friday and Saturday for the Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers, Thunder Girls and the O’City Crew.

“Thunder entertainment teams are an integral part of the game-night experience and are a fixture in the Oklahoma City community,” an Oklahoma City Thunder news release states.

Auditions will be held at Paycom Center on the following dates and times:

Thunder Drummers, Friday, Aug. 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Storm Chasers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. – noon

Thunder Girls, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 – 6 p.m.

O’City Crew, Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

“We’re excited and looking forward to a return of fans for the full Thunder game experience,” said John Leach, Thunder director of Events and Entertainment. “Thunder home games are known across the NBA for their energy and great entertainment. Our entertainment groups are an important part of that experience and help us to create a lively and exciting environment for our fans.”

Individuals who want to audition must be at least 18 years old and are required to pre-register. Go to www.okcthunder.com/auditions for registration and audition prep information.