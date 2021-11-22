Oklahoma City Thunder to no longer require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend games

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Thunder say fans who want to enter the Paycom Center for games will no longer be required to provide proof of either full or partial COVID vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to the game, starting with the Dec. 1 home game.

“Thunder fans who have come to the first 10 home games at Paycom Center have been tremendous in their support of our health and safety protocols,” said OKC Thunder officials. “We are grateful for their adherence to our policies designed to help keep our community safe.”

The Thunder announced the protocols in September, but officials say with the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma City, it is time to lift the vaccination/testing requirements.

Effective with the Dec. 1 home game, the Oklahoma City Thunder will no longer require proof of vaccination or testing to attend games, nor require children ages 2 to 11 to wear masks.

The current protocols – proof of vaccination or negative test – remain in place for home games on Nov. 24 and 26.

Vaccination or testing requirements for those sitting in courtside seats will not change at this time, as they are determined by the NBA.

“For the health and safety of our community, we urge all citizens to get vaccinated and continue to encourage all fans at our games to wear masks,” said Thunder officials.