Oklahoma City Thunder unveils new uniform for 2020-2021 season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is paying tribute to the Sooner State with a new uniform for the 2020-2021 season.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its City Edition uniform that is a tribute to the State of Oklahoma.

The new uniform features “OKLAHOMA” embroidered across the chest of the jersey. The state outline is centered on the belt buckle of the shorts.

On the right leg of the shorts, “THUNDER” appears in the same style as the state flag.

“This year’s City Edition uniform truly captures and honors the pride we feel in being Oklahoma’s team,” said Brian Byrnes, the Thunder’s senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “It also is a tribute to the diverse people of our state who are defined by the values of hard work, perseverance and kindness. The uniform’s modern look reflects the state’s 21st-century focus on innovation and forward momentum. Wonderful, inspiring things are happening in this state, and the Thunder is proud to reflect those values.”

The uniform was unveiled on Oklahoma Statehood Day, marking the 113th anniversary of President Theodore Roosevelt issuing the proclamation that established Oklahoma as the 46th state in the Union.

