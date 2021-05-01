Oklahoma City Thunder, Whataburger team up to give food assist in OKC, Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger teamed up to help two food banks give a needed assist to Oklahomans in need of food.

The Thunder and Whataburger stopped in Tulsa and Oklahoma City on Thursday and Friday to donate funds raised from their joint annual food bank fundraiser to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, according to a Thunder news release.

Each event followed health and safety guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

An Oklahoma youngster picks up some tasty stuff from the good folks at the Whataburger food truck.

Whataburger employees drove the company’s food truck to Tulsa to feed teachers at Union Public High School. They were joined by Thunder Drummers to donate $10,000 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Superhero kids team up with Rumble the Bison!

Whataburger made another $10,000 donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Friday. Rumble the Bison joined the celebration at the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County, where the Whataburger food truck provided food to more than 175 kids and staff members.

Whataburger and the Thunder representatives made a check presentation at each event.

“Both donations will assist in funding the Food for Kids programs at each food bank as a part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program,” the news release states.