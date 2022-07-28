OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Thunder’s mascot, Rumble the Bison, has been awarded with the NBA Mascot Conference’s Community Impact Award.

Rumble was chosen by his fellow NBA mascots to receive this award based on the positive impact he has made this past season.

Rumble receiving kiss from fan. Image from news release.

“Rumble’s genuine love for his work is exemplified in everything he does,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement. Rumble made more than 190 appearances last season, interacting with 75,000 fans at those events.

“Rumble is the shining example of what a mascot should be both in-game and in the community” said John Leach, director of Events and Entertainment.