OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City will become the new home of a professional softball team.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Spark has been named the newest franchise in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

“Oklahoma City is a wonderful community-driven environment that will foster these young ladies in all their endeavors. As the softball capital of the world, I cannot dream of a better fit for a professional softball team than Oklahoma City,” said Tina Floyd.

Organizers say Oklahoma City Spark’s inaugural season will launch in June of 2023. The team is expected to play at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.