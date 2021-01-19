Oklahoma City to begin cutting off water for non-payment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders in Oklahoma City took action as businesses and employees were affected by the virus and the precautionary measures.

In March of 2020, the Oklahoma City Utilities Department temporarily suspended water disconnection for delinquent accounts.

In all, officials say nearly 16,000 residential customers are behind on their utility bills, which totals to about $9 million.

Now, city leaders say the department is planning to begin disconnecting water in February for those who haven’t paid their bills.

City representatives are contacting customers to set up payment arrangements. Letters have been sent out to customers to notify them of the change and to provide options for assistance.

“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said Chris Browning, Utilities Director. “We want to work with our customers to enable them to have uninterrupted water service.”

If you need bill pay assistance, call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 and speak with a representative.