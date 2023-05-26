OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools says it is preparing to offer summer meal services to children in the city.

OKCPS School Nutrition Services will provide meals for children between 1 and 18-years-old, beginning Monday, June 5.

Student IDs will not be required but the children must be physically present and consume the meals on site.

Elementary School Sites

Cleveland Elementary , 2725 NW 23rd St. in Oklahoma City. It serves Buchanan, Cleveland, Hawthorne, Kaiser, and Monroe

, 2725 NW 23rd St. in Oklahoma City. It serves Buchanan, Cleveland, Hawthorne, Kaiser, and Monroe Esperanza Elementary , 3517 S. Linn Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Adams, Esperanza, Mark Twain, Rockwood, and Van Buren.

, 3517 S. Linn Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Adams, Esperanza, Mark Twain, Rockwood, and Van Buren. Eugene Field Elementary , 1515 N. Klein Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Eugene Field, Martin Luther King, Thelma Parks, and Wilson.

, 1515 N. Klein Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Eugene Field, Martin Luther King, Thelma Parks, and Wilson. Fillmore Elementary , 5200 S. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Adelaide Lee, Fillmore, Heronville, and Shidler.

, 5200 S. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Adelaide Lee, Fillmore, Heronville, and Shidler. Hayes Elementary , 6900 S. Byers Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Bodine, Cesar Chavez, and Hayes.

, 6900 S. Byers Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Bodine, Cesar Chavez, and Hayes. Prairie Queen Elementary , 1325 S.W. 66th St. in Oklahoma City. It serves Arthur, Coolidge, Hillcrest, Prairie Queen, and Southern Hills.

, 1325 S.W. 66th St. in Oklahoma City. It serves Arthur, Coolidge, Hillcrest, Prairie Queen, and Southern Hills. Ridgeview Elementary , 10010 Ridgeview Dr. in The Village. It serves Britton, Nichols Hills, Quail Creek, and Ridgeview.

, 10010 Ridgeview Dr. in The Village. It serves Britton, Nichols Hills, Quail Creek, and Ridgeview. Spencer Elementary, 8900 N.E. 50th St. in Spencer. It serves Spencer and Willow Brook.

Middle & High School Sites

NW Classen High School , 2801 N.W. 27th St. in Oklahoma City. It serves Belle Isle Middle School, Classen SAS Middle School, FD Moon, John Marshall Middle School, Taft Middle School, Classen SAS, Douglass, John Marshall, NW Classen, and Putnam Heights.

, 2801 N.W. 27th St. in Oklahoma City. It serves Belle Isle Middle School, Classen SAS Middle School, FD Moon, John Marshall Middle School, Taft Middle School, Classen SAS, Douglass, John Marshall, NW Classen, and Putnam Heights. Rogers Middle School , 4000 N. Spencer Rd. in Spencer. It serves Rogers Middle School and Star Spencer Mid-High.

, 4000 N. Spencer Rd. in Spencer. It serves Rogers Middle School and Star Spencer Mid-High. US Grant High School, 5016 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City. It serves Capitol Hill Middle School, Jefferson Middle School, Mary Golda Ross Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School, Southeast Middle School, Webster Middle School, Wheeler Middle School, Capitol Hill, Emerson North, Emerson South, Southeast, and US Grant.

Food Truck and Bus Meal Schedule

Divine Vision International, 1391 Midwest Blvd. from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Apartments in the Park, 3520 S.E. 44th St., from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Iglesia Camino Nuevo, 5905 S. May Ave., from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Oklahoma DHS Parking Lot, N.E. 26th and Kelley Ave., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The program runs from June 5 through June 30. The meal sites will be closed June 19.