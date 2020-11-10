Oklahoma City to begin tree debris removal next week, process expected to last until March

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City crews will begin removing tree debris caused by the recent historic ice storm early next week, and the removal process won’t be complete until March.

The tree debris removal effort begins on Monday, Nov. 16.

Fallen trees and branches will be removed from residences, according to a news released issued by the City of Oklahoma City.

“Pickup is for residential trash collection customers only. Commercial properties – including apartment complexes, schools, churches, homeowners’ association common areas, etc. – are responsible for their own debris removal,” the news release states.

The ice storm that struck in late October caused hundreds of thousands of power outages and ravaged trees across Central Oklahoma.

Tree debris removal will be done in two phases, the first scheduled to be complete by Jan. 30 and the second scheduled to be complete by March 6, according to the news release.

“Crews will work Monday through Saturday, starting in areas with the most debris near NW 23rd Street and Western Avenue. They will work outward in all four quadrants to pick up an estimated 100,000 tons of tree and limb debris,” the news release states.

City officials will post an online map showing tree debris collection progress.

“Residents can check the map to get an idea for when collection crews are getting close to their neighborhood,” the news release states.

City officials provided the following tree debris set-out guidelines:

Avoid stacking limbs on water meters. If crews can’t access the home’s water meter they will have to estimate water usage for that month.

Cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter.

Separate your limbs from regular bulky waste like furniture, carpeting or fencing. Tree and limb debris that’s mixed with bulky waste won’t be collected. Regular bulky waste pickup routes are running as scheduled. Visit okc.gov/mytrashday to find your regular bulky waste pickup day.

Avoid stacking debris near poles, mailboxes and trees.

Keep limbs out of the street. It causes safety issues for drivers.

Leaves can be bagged and put into your Big Blue trash carts for weekly pick-up.

Rural residents may burn tree debris with a burn permit from the Fire Marshal’s Office.

It’s illegal to dump limbs in City parks.

Oklahoma City residents can also dispose of tree debris for free at four participating Oklahoma City landfills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Jan. 2.

City officials say the estimated 100,000 tons of tree debris is about double the 50,000 tons of normal bulky waste the city collects curbside in a typical year.

Visit okc.gov/ice or call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 for more information.

